Ohio State S Bryson Shaw Says Loss To Michigan Is “The Worst Feeling Ever”

The redshirt sophomore plans to use the unfamiliar feeling as motivation during the offseason.

For the first time in 10 years, Ohio State walked away from its annual rivalry game with Michigan in defeat.

But to make matters worse, it’s not like the game was decided by a few make-or-break plays. No, Wolverines manhandled the Buckeyes in the trenches throughout, as they rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns and recorded four sacks defensively.

There was also the matter of seven offensive penalties for Ohio State – including five false starts – that were undoubtedly forced by the incoming pressure of pash-rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo and put the Buckeyes behind schedule.

“You do 365 days of preparing for this game,” safety Bryson Shaw said after the loss. “People from Ohio, this is everything. It’s going to leave a really bad taste in our mouth. We just have to learn from it. It’s going to motivate me and I know it’s going to motivate this team that much more – a thousand times more in the offseason.”

Shaw was a lone bright spot for the defense, intercepting a pass near the goal line to thwart a Michigan scoring opportunity in the first quarter. But Ohio State didn’t have an answer for Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins, who rushed for 169 yards and a school-record-tying five touchdown against the Buckeyes.

In fact, he and fellow running back Blake Corum (six carries for 87 yards) seemingly moved the chains at will, as Michigan averaged 7.2 yards per carry as a whole. That includes nine runs of at least 10 yards.

“We have to stop the run. That’s the goal, especially in away games in the Big Ten,” Shaw said. “For them to run the ball on us like that is embarrassing. It’s embarrassing.”

Ohio State entered Saturday’s game on an eight-game winning streak in the series and as winners of 17 of the last 19 games against Michigan, so the anger and frustration that comes with this loss is an unfamiliar feeling to coaches, players and fans alike.

But according to Shaw, it’s going to motivate the Buckeyes during the offseason and on the field when they play the Wolverines again in Columbus in 362 days.

“It sucks and it’s the worst thing ever,” Shaw said, “but we’re going to learn from it. This offseason, we’re going to attack it with fire. I’m talking a true passion. We’ll be counting down the days until this game next year and we’ll be ready.”

