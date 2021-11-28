Redshirt Freshman QB Jack Miller Announces Decision To Transfer From Ohio State

The former four-star prospect played in six games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller announced on Sunday evening that he is transferring from the program to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“I would like to thank everyone for accepting me since the first day I thought about coming to Ohio State,” Miller said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have decided to leave Ohio State and look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love.

“I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them great success, but for me it is time to get on the field. The coaches have prepared me to face the future head on and with confidence. I will always be thankful for the time they spent with me.”

A former four-star prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, Miller played in six games during his two-year career with the Buckeyes. He completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions in those contests.

Miller was the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord for most of the season, but was suspended from the team on Nov. 5 for operating a vehicle while impaired. He was reinstated after the charge was reduced to reckless operation, but his two-week absence allowed true freshman Quinn Ewers to move up the depth chart.

With the NCAA granting an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and the introduction of a one-time transfer exception, Miller will have four seasons of immediate eligibility remaining at his next school.

Miller's departure leaves the Buckeyes will the three aforementioned scholarship quarterbacks, so head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis will look to find his replacement in either the 2022 recruiting class or through the transfer portal.

