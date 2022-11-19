Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom blocked his second punt in as many weeks in the third quarter of Saturday’s game at Maryland, but unlike last Saturday’s win over Indiana, this one changed the tide in a close game.

The Terrapins were attempting to punt from their own 39-yard line when Ransom, a junior from Tucson, Ariz., came untouched off the left side of the offensive line to block the kick.

It was recovered by fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who returned it to the Maryland 14-yard line. The Buckeyes then punched it into the end zone two plays later for a 17-13 lead with 12:13 left in the quarter.

The block in last week’s victory over the Hoosiers, meanwhile, came in the third quarter of a 28-7 game. That was Ohio State’s first punt block since former cornerback Sevyn Banks got his hands on one in the 2019 win over Miami (Ohio).

Coincidentally, the Buckeyes also blocked a punt in back-to-back weeks that season, as former wide receiver Chris Olave had one in the blowout win over Indiana the week prior.

