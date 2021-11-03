Scouting The Huskers Offense Before Ohio State Comes to Lincoln

Here's a look at the Nebraska Offense as the Buckeyes prepare for a really important Big Ten game.

Nebraska Offensive Scouting Report

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Lubick, 2nd season

Key Players: QB Adrian Martinez, WR Samori Toure, RB Rahmir Johnson, WR Austin Allen

Season Stats

Average Points Scored Per Game: 29.89

Average Total Yards Gained Per Game: 470.1

Average Passing Yards Per Game: 266.6

Average Rushing Yards Per Game: 203.4

What to Look For

Nebraska’s offense is ranked 16th in the nation and second in the Big Ten in total offense, trailing the Buckeyes by 77 yards per game. Adrian Martinez is dual-threat quarterback who leads the team in rushing with 451 net yards and has thrown for over 2,200 yards. Whoever on the Buckeye roster is tasked with being Martinez for scout team will play a vital role in the defense’s preparation this week.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeyes

1) Prevent the Big Play: Nebraska has shown they can make big plays offensively with 7 different players recording receptions of 43 yards or more. In addition, they have produced long runs—Martinez (75 yards), Jaquez Yant (64 yards), Zavier Betts (83 yards). WR Samori Toure will be the guy the Buckeyes will want to key on the most in the secondary. He averages just under 20 yards a reception and ranks second nationally in 60-yard catches (3) and sixth in 50-yard catches (3).

2) Opportunistic Consistency: The Buckeyes lead the nation in defensive touchdowns with 6 TDs (4 INTs, 2 FUM RET). Last week, Martinez made some poor decisions in the pass game which resulted in 4 INTs that proved to be costly. If the Buckeyes get up a couple scores on the Cornhuskers, Martinez will be forced to throw more often, allowing the Buckeyes pass rush to be even more aggressive and add to their 29-sack total (7th in the nation) and 10 INTs (3rd in the Big Ten).

3) Minimize Martinez’s Scrambling: Martinez is effective at stepping up in the pocket to run or scrambling outside on the perimeter. The front four of the Buckeyes will want to contain their pass rush angles as much as possible and be alert to Martinez elusive capabilities. The clip is from Saturday’s game against Purdue in which Martinez steps up against the rush and throws a nice ball to WR Levi Falk for a big gain.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Kentucky G George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond Buckeyes

Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

Cage, Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Penn State

Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!