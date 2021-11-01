Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

The North Carolina graduate transfer was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the win over Penn State.

Ohio State fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles has been named the Big Ten’s co-special teams player of the week for his performance in Saturday night’s 33-24 win over Penn State, sharing the honor with Rutgers punter Adam Korsak.

Ruggles – who joined the program this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina – connected on all three of his field goals attempts and both extra point attempts, totaling 15 points in the nine-point victory. That includes a 26-yarder with 2:41 in the game remaining to give the Buckeyes a two-score lead.

The four field goals were a career high for Ruggles, the most by an Ohio State kicker since Drew Basil made four in the 26-21 win over Michigan in 2012. He's now made all 11 field goal attempts and all 47 extra point attempts this season.

Ruggles is the first Buckeye to be named the special teams player of the week since former punter Drue Chrisman in last season’s 52-12 win at Michigan State, when he averaged 53.4 yards per punt and had two downed inside the 2-yard line.

That said, this marks the first week where an Ohio State player was not named the conference’s freshman of the week after the Buckeyes played a game. Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony and Minnesota running back Mar’Keise Irving shared the honor instead.

