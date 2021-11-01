Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet At Gathering In Cleveland

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Former Ohio State Linebacker Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet At Gathering In Cleveland

    The second-year pro was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
    Author:

    The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday afternoon that former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet while attending a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday night. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is set to return to Baltimore today.

    A third-round pick of the Ravens in last year’s NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3 and 247-pound Harrison has recorded 22 tackles in seven games, including five starts, this season. The team was off this week after a 5-2 start, which is why the Columbus native was back in Ohio.

    Baltimore did not provide any information about Harrison’s playing status moving forward. The Ravens are back in action on Sunday against the Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX.

    Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for further updates.

