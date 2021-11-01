Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet At Gathering In Cleveland

The second-year pro was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday afternoon that former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet while attending a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday night. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is set to return to Baltimore today.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in last year’s NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3 and 247-pound Harrison has recorded 22 tackles in seven games, including five starts, this season. The team was off this week after a 5-2 start, which is why the Columbus native was back in Ohio.

Baltimore did not provide any information about Harrison’s playing status moving forward. The Ravens are back in action on Sunday against the Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for further updates.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Penn State

Photos From Ohio State's 33-24 Win Over Penn State on Saturday Night

Ohio State Remains No. 5 In Coaches Poll, Drops To Sixth In AP Poll

Jerron Cage Gives Buckeyes Nation-Leading Sixth Defensive Touchdown Of Season

Ohio State’s Offense “Just Kept Fighting” In Saturday Night's Win Over Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!