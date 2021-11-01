Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet At Gathering In Cleveland

Former Ohio State Linebacker Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet At Gathering In Cleveland
The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday afternoon that former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet while attending a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday night. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is set to return to Baltimore today.
A third-round pick of the Ravens in last year’s NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3 and 247-pound Harrison has recorded 22 tackles in seven games, including five starts, this season. The team was off this week after a 5-2 start, which is why the Columbus native was back in Ohio.
Baltimore did not provide any information about Harrison’s playing status moving forward. The Ravens are back in action on Sunday against the Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX.
Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for further updates.
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Penn State
Photos From Ohio State's 33-24 Win Over Penn State on Saturday Night
Ohio State Remains No. 5 In Coaches Poll, Drops To Sixth In AP Poll
Jerron Cage Gives Buckeyes Nation-Leading Sixth Defensive Touchdown Of Season
Ohio State’s Offense “Just Kept Fighting” In Saturday Night's Win Over Penn State
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!