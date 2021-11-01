Cage, Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Penn State

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Jerron Cage and Noah Ruggles Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win Over Penn State

    The two Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Nittany Lions.
    Defensive tackle Jerron Cage and kicker Noah Ruggles were named the defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State on Saturday evening.

    The Buckeyes did not name an offensive player of the game this week, as only wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba graded out as a champion.

    Cage, a fifth-year senior from Cincinnati Winton Woods, recovered a second-quarter fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. He finished the game with two tackles, including one tackle for loss.

    Ruggles, last but not least, converted on all four of his field goal attempts, including a long of 35 yards. The North Carolina transfer is now 11-for-11 on field goals and 47-for-47 on extra point attempts this season and was named the Big Ten's co-special teams player of the week on Monday.

    Ohio State will be back in action this Saturday at Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

    Jerron Cage and Noah Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Following Win Over Penn State

