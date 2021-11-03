2023 Guard George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just added their first piece of the puzzle in the next recruiting cycle.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann landed his first commitment for the class of 2023 on Wednesday morning when Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star guard George Washington III pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2 and 165-pound Washington, who is considered the ninth-best combo guard and No. 50 prospect overall in his class, picked Ohio State over offers from Auburn, Liberty, Louisville and Tennessee, among others.

Washington was on campus twice this fall, including an unofficial visit on Sept. 25 when the Buckeyes’ football program played Akron. He then returned for an official visit this past weekend, coinciding win the win over Penn State.

The most recent visit is what ultimately sealed the deal for Washington, as he spent most of his time with the current players, including Eugene Brown, Meechie Johnson and Zed Key. He then called Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon on Tuesday to let them know of his decision.

Originally from Texas, where his father was an assistant coach with the Longhorns’ women’s basketball program, Washington moved to Louisville last year when his father was named the head coach at Mercy Academy.

Washington averaged roughly 24 points per game for the Centurions during his sophomore season and maintains a 4.1 grade-point average in the classroom.

