2023 Guard George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2023 Kentucky Guard George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

    The Buckeyes just added their first piece of the puzzle in the next recruiting cycle.
    Author:

    Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann landed his first commitment for the class of 2023 on Wednesday morning when Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star guard George Washington III pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

    The 6-foot-2 and 165-pound Washington, who is considered the ninth-best combo guard and No. 50 prospect overall in his class, picked Ohio State over offers from Auburn, Liberty, Louisville and Tennessee, among others.

    Washington was on campus twice this fall, including an unofficial visit on Sept. 25 when the Buckeyes’ football program played Akron. He then returned for an official visit this past weekend, coinciding win the win over Penn State.

    The most recent visit is what ultimately sealed the deal for Washington, as he spent most of his time with the current players, including Eugene Brown, Meechie Johnson and Zed Key. He then called Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon on Tuesday to let them know of his decision.

    Read More

    Originally from Texas, where his father was an assistant coach with the Longhorns’ women’s basketball program, Washington moved to Louisville last year when his father was named the head coach at Mercy Academy.

    Washington averaged roughly 24 points per game for the Centurions during his sophomore season and maintains a 4.1 grade-point average in the classroom.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond Buckeyes

    Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

    Cage, Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Penn State

    Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Penn State

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    George Washington III
    Basketball

    2023 Guard George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

    19 minutes ago
    CFP-Rankings-Reaction-November-2 for tempest
    Football

    Buckeye Breakdown Reacts to Ohio State's College Football Playoff Ranking

    15 hours ago
    11. Ohio State Helmet
    Football

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    15 hours ago
    Brian Hartline
    Football

    Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond The Buckeyes

    17 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ohio State’s Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

    20 hours ago
    Adrian Martinez
    Football

    First Look: Ohio State Preparing For Improved Nebraska Team

    Nov 2, 2021
    69. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Controls All-Time Series Against Nebraska

    Nov 2, 2021
    inside the film room (defense Penn State)
    Football

    Film Review: Tyreke Smith, Steele Chambers Shine on Buckeye Defense

    Nov 2, 2021