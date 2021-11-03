Scouting Nebraska's Defense Before Ohio State Visits the Cornhuskers

Here's a look at what Ohio State's biggest challenge will be this week against a stingy Huskers defense.

Nebraska Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Erik Chinander, 4th season

Key Players: S Deontai Williams, LB Luke Reimer, LB Nick Heinrich, OLB JoJo Domann, OLB Garrett Nelson

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 20.33

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.4

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 137.2

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 211.22

What to Look For

Although they have lost 6 games, the difference has been one score of less in each of their defeats. Nebraska has only scored 41 points in the first quarter and 80 points in the second quarter of their 9 games this year (13.3-point avg). This is a stark contrast with the Buckeyes who have scored 79 points in the first quarter and 130 points in the second quarter over 8 games (26-point average).

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Touchdowns in the Red Zone: Last week seemed to be anomaly for the Buckeye offense with mistakes in the Red Zone leading to 4 field goals by kicker Noah Ruggles. It is very likely the Buckeyes will spend extra time in their team Red Zone periods during practice.

2) Start Fast: The scoring trend for the Buckeyes has been pure dominance in the 2nd and 3rd quarters by outscoring their opponents 231 to 90. Their first quarter production isn’t shabby either with just under 10 points in this frame (79 yards). Getting touchdowns on the board early will be a huge benefit against a Cornhusker team that scored only 23 points in their last two contests.

3) Buckeyes WRs vs. Williams: If you like watching secondary match-ups, this game will be a fun one to see how S Deontai Williams plays against the talented Buckeye receiver corps. Williams is second in the nation with 4 INTs, but like every secondary that plays the Buckeyes, this will be his biggest test.

