Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Scouting Nebraska's Defense Before Ohio State Visits the Cornhuskers

    Here's a look at what Ohio State's biggest challenge will be this week against a stingy Huskers defense.
    Author:

    Nebraska Defensive Scouting Report

    Defensive Coordinator: Erik Chinander, 4th season

    Key Players: S Deontai Williams, LB Luke Reimer, LB Nick Heinrich, OLB JoJo Domann, OLB Garrett Nelson

    Defensive Stats

    Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 20.33

    Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.4

    Read More

    Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 137.2

    Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 211.22

    What to Look For

    Although they have lost 6 games, the difference has been one score of less in each of their defeats. Nebraska has only scored 41 points in the first quarter and 80 points in the second quarter of their 9 games this year (13.3-point avg). This is a stark contrast with the Buckeyes who have scored 79 points in the first quarter and 130 points in the second quarter over 8 games (26-point average).

    Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

    1) Touchdowns in the Red Zone: Last week seemed to be anomaly for the Buckeye offense with mistakes in the Red Zone leading to 4 field goals by kicker Noah Ruggles. It is very likely the Buckeyes will spend extra time in their team Red Zone periods during practice.

    2) Start Fast: The scoring trend for the Buckeyes has been pure dominance in the 2nd and 3rd quarters by outscoring their opponents 231 to 90. Their first quarter production isn’t shabby either with just under 10 points in this frame (79 yards). Getting touchdowns on the board early will be a huge benefit against a Cornhusker team that scored only 23 points in their last two contests.

    3) Buckeyes WRs vs. Williams: If you like watching secondary match-ups, this game will be a fun one to see how S Deontai Williams plays against the talented Buckeye receiver corps. Williams is second in the nation with 4 INTs, but like every secondary that plays the Buckeyes, this will be his biggest test. 

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Nebraska Offensive Scouting Report

    Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond Buckeyes

    Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

    Cage, Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Penn State

    Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Nebraska Defense
    Football

    Scouting Nebraska's Defense Before Ohio State Visits the Cornhuskers

    48 seconds ago
    Nebraska Offense
    Football

    Scouting The Huskers Offense Before Ohio State Comes to Lincoln

    22 minutes ago
    Bryce and Zach Prater
    Football

    Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DL Bryce And Zach Prater Lose Black Stripes

    3 hours ago
    Michael Thomas
    Football

    Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Out For Season With Ankle Setback

    4 hours ago
    George Washington III
    Basketball

    2023 Kentucky G George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

    5 hours ago
    CFP-Rankings-Reaction-November-2 for tempest
    Football

    Buckeye Breakdown Reacts to Ohio State's College Football Playoff Ranking

    20 hours ago
    11. Ohio State Helmet
    Football

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    20 hours ago
    Brian Hartline
    Football

    Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond The Buckeyes

    22 hours ago