Scouting Report: Here's What Ohio State Can Expect From Akron's Offense

Here's a look at the Zips' offense before they come to Columbus this weekend.

As the Buckeyes' defense prepares to play against Akron this weekend, here's a look at the Zips offense. If you're interested in the defensive scouting report, click here.

Offensive Scouting Report

Returning Offensive Starters: 7

Key Players: QB D.J. Irons, RB Jonzell Norrils, RB Anthony Williams Jr., WR Konata Mumpfield, WR Michael Mathison, T Xavior Gray

Season Stats

Average Points Scored Per Game: 23

Average Total Yards Gained Per Game: 354

Average Passing Yards Per Game: 226

Average Rushing Yards Per Game: 128.7

What to Look For

D.J. Irons Jr. will be making his second career start after an MAC East Player of the Week performance that included 19-for-23 passing for 296 yards, three TD's and no interceptions along with 136 yards on 15 carries.

The Buckeyes defense will be without safety Josh Proctor and captain/defensive end Zach Harrison's status is unknown after missing last week with an injury. This means another week of inexperienced defenders in the lineup. However, the personnel across the Buckeye defense is still a major advantage over the Zips.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeyes

1) Bring Pressure: Irons showed tremendous comfort in the pocket last week against Bryant, especially with it being only his second start. He was also very efficient (82% completion). Expect the Buckeyes to present multiple looks to confuse him and force him into making difficult throws. Below is a clip of his pocket presence and squaring his shoulders to throw a strike for a big gain last week.

2) Spy Irons: A lot of Irons 136 yards on the ground last week vs. Bryant came from his ability to step up in the pocket and scramble. It will be especially important on third downs that the Buckeye linebackers are prepared to chase down Irons when the pocket collapses and he either steps up or dashes out on the perimeter. Below is a clip of his ability to escape from the pocket and extend drives with his feet.

3) Execute: Even though the Buckeyes held Tulsa to two yards per rush last week, they have yet to play a complete game defensively this year. Saturday night in the Shoe will be a great opportunity to lower the Buckeye average of 471 yards allowed per game.

