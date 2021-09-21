Scouting Report: Here's What Ohio State Can Expect From Akron's Defense

Here's a look at the Zips' defense before they come to Columbus this weekend.

As the Buckeyes' offense prepares to play against Akron this weekend, here's a look at the Zips defense. If you're interested in the offensive scouting report, click here.

Akron Defensive Scouting Report

Returning Defensive Starters: 8

Key Players: LB Bubba Arslanian, LB Jeslord Boateng, S Jaylen Kelly-Powell, DB Charles Amankwaa NG Bryce Wilson

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 39.7

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 174

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 223

What to Look For

After giving up over 100 points in two games vs. Auburn and Temple and ranking last in FBS for points allowed, the Zips held Bryant to 14 points in their win last week.

Linebacker Bubba Arslanian is a tackling machine, leading the nation last year in solo tackles (7.8) and second in total tackles (12.3). Last week’s performance of 12 tackles earned him the MAC East Defensive Player of the Week.

Joining Arslanian as a key defender for the Zips is Michigan State transfer, Jeslord Boateng who is averaging seven tackles a game.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Put the ball in the hands of Olave: Expect Coach Day to script some of his early play calls to include opportunities to get Olave involved. Quick screens to get him in space on the perimeter and taking shots deep will force the Zip secondary to be on their heels.

2) Get multiple hats on Bubba: Bubba Arslanian may only be listed at 5-10 215, but he is one of the most active linebackers in college football. His motor never stops and has great technique to shed and evade blockers. The Buckeye offensive line will want to double him whenever possible to mitigate his consistent productivity. Below are two clips showing his high motor and ability to get off blocks.

3) Fast Start: In each of the Buckeyes three games this year, they have only scored one touchdown in the first half. This Saturday should be a different story if they can execute early against a team that is outmatched at all position groups.

