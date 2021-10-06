Scouting Report: What Ohio State Expects from Maryland Offense

Here's a look at Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins' offense before they come to The 'Shoe!

The Terps are coming to town to play the Buckeyes for the first time in two years! Here's an overview of a top-25 offense in the country, that also happens to be coming off a pretty tough performance against Iowa.

For a report on the Maryland defense, click here. In the meantime, here's what you can expect from the Terps' offense.

Maryland Offensive Scouting Report

Offensive Coordinator: Dan Enos, 1st year

Key Players: QB Taulia Tagovailoa, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Rakim Jarrett, WR Jeshaun Jones, LT Jaelyn Duncan

Season Stats

Average Points Scored Per Game: 32.6

Average Total Yards Gained Per Game: 469.6

Average Passing Yards Per Game: 317.4

Average Rushing Yards Per Game: 152.2

What to Look For

Even though quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five INT's against Iowa on Saturday, he still ranks No. 7 in the country in completion percentage and No. 10 in passing yards. However, with the recent update that WR Dontay Demus Jr. is out for the season due the knee injury suffered last week, the Terrapins will be without their leading receiver (average of 101 yards receiving per game).

Maryland has been home four of the first five games this year and average attendance around 40,000 fans. A trip to Columbus means more than double fans in The 'Shoe which can impact snap counts and timing of plays.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeyes

1) Eleven Hats to the Ball: The Buckeyes have played with an elevated sense of urgency over the past couple of weeks and it has showed up in all facets defensively. To continue the streak of solid defensive ball, the Buckeyes will want to continue to play fast every down. Below are a couple of clips of outstanding hustle of nearly all eleven defenders show up in the screen at the end of the play:

2) Underneath Coverage: 4 of the 5 interceptions Tagovailoa threw last week were due to outstanding underneath coverage by the Hawkeyes. The Buckeye linebackers and safeties should be licking their chops after watching the film.

3) Precise Pursuit Angles: Some of the touchdowns given up by the Buckeyes this year have been due to bad angles in the secondary, either in coverage or while pursuing against a ball carrier in space. To limit the big play, the secondary will want to attack with precise angles in space.

