Scouting Report: What Ohio State Expects From Maryland Defense

Here's an overview of the Terrapins' defense as they come to Columbus this weekend.

Ohio State's offense played one heck of a game at Rutgers last week. As they try to perform at that level for a second straight conference game, Ohio State will be faced with a very talented front 7.

For a report on the Maryland offense, click here. In the meantime, here's what you can expect from the Terps' defense.

Rutgers Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Stewart, 1st year

Key Players: DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Ami Finau, DB Jordan Mosley, DB Nick Cross, LB Durell Nchami

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.4

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 111.8

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 226.6

What to Look For

Over the past two weeks, the Buckeyes have amassed nearly 1,200 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns boosting them to the No. 2 rated offense in the country. C.J. Stroud is coming off his best collegiate game with five touchdown passes to four different receivers. TreVeon Henderson continues to impress each week and might be the best freshman back in the country.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Rhythm of Quarterback: This was one of last week’s keys, so it makes sense to have it back as a key this week. With the monster performance from Stroud on the road at Rutgers, he will be playing with even more confidence and excitement to put on a similar performance--this time in front of the home Columbus crowd.

2) Attack the Middle of the Field: The middle of the field has been a nice landing spot for Stroud and the dynamic receiver corps of the Buckeyes. This has been due to the effective run game that sets up play-action and the speed and separation of the receivers over the middle. Below are a couple of clips from last week that show how the Buckeyes exploited the middle of the field:

3) Pass Protection: The Terrapins are ranked 8th in the country in sacks with 18 sacks for a total of 146 sacks. I would bet offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has shown a lot of film and put extra time on pass pro this week in preparation for the Terrapin front that will be looking for bring a lot of pressure.

-----

-----

-----

