Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

The Buckeyes hold the record for the most Lombardi Award winners, including the only two-time recipient.

Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford was named on Wednesday as one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman or linebacker.

Munford, a team captain and this year’s recipient of the Block “O” jersey, has played in 51 games for the Buckeyes since 2017, including 38 starts. He moved from left tackle to left guard this season in an effort to get the best five lineman on the field, and Ohio State’s offense has benefitted, as it leads the nation in total offense with 563.2 yards per game.

Munford is looking to become the Buckeyes’ seventh Lombardi Award winner, joining Jim Stillwagon in 1970, John Hicks in 1973, Chris Spielman in 1987, Orlando Pace in 1995-96 and A.J. Hawk in 2005.

This year’s finalists for the Lombardi Award – which is named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi – will be named by the Rotary Club of Houston on Nov. 9, with the winner announced at an awards dinner on Dec. 8.

