Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Offensive Lineman Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

    The Buckeyes hold the record for the most Lombardi Award winners, including the only two-time recipient.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford was named on Wednesday as one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman or linebacker.

    Munford, a team captain and this year’s recipient of the Block “O” jersey, has played in 51 games for the Buckeyes since 2017, including 38 starts. He moved from left tackle to left guard this season in an effort to get the best five lineman on the field, and Ohio State’s offense has benefitted, as it leads the nation in total offense with 563.2 yards per game.

    Munford is looking to become the Buckeyes’ seventh Lombardi Award winner, joining Jim Stillwagon in 1970, John Hicks in 1973, Chris Spielman in 1987, Orlando Pace in 1995-96 and A.J. Hawk in 2005.

    This year’s finalists for the Lombardi Award – which is named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi – will be named by the Rotary Club of Houston on Nov. 9, with the winner announced at an awards dinner on Dec. 8.

     -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    11. Thayer Munford
    Football

    Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

    1 minute ago
    inside the film room (offense-Maryland)
    Football

    Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Offense vs. Maryland

    16 minutes ago
    21. A.J. Harris
    Recruiting

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Harris, Tate, Nwankpa, Kickoff Times And More

    5 hours ago
    3. Steele Chambers
    Football

    Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Maryland

    14 hours ago
    2. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Team Captains

    19 hours ago
    Devan Bogard
    Football

    Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

    19 hours ago
    Ryan Day Press Conference (October 12)
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Bye Week Press Conference

    20 hours ago
    Miyan Williams
    Football

    Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

    22 hours ago