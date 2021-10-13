Former Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Lattimore had six pass break ups in a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Former Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the New Orleans Saints’ 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot and 192-pound Lattimore recorded one tackle and a career-high six pass break ups, which is tied for the second-highest total in a game in the NFL since 1992. He also limited his former teammate in Columbus, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, to four catches and a season-low 46 yards receiving.

The 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lattimore now has 16 tackles, nine pass break ups and one interception in four games this season. This is his first career defensive player of the week honor, though he was previously named the defensive rookie of the year.

Lattimore signed five-year, $97.6 million extension with the Saints last month, which includes $68.3 million in guarantees and can max out at $100 million with incentives.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Expected To Return For Indiana Game

Ohio State's Oct. 23 Game At Indiana Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!