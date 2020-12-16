Shaun Wade Named Big Ten Best Defensive Back

A projected first round pick, Shaun Wade made the move from inside to outside corner this season and has been named the top cornerback in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have claimed the moniker "DBU" for several years now, considering the success the team has had at developing elite corners and safeties and turning them into legit NFL pros.

Perhaps they'll soon add another name to that list of Buckeyes-turned-first rounders.

We are still several months before the NFL Draft, but junior cornerback Shaun Wade has been named the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year winner. Considering that Wade opted out of the season just days before the conference reinstated the season, it's a good thing he opted back in!

Oddly enough, that's an award that's been missing from Ohio State's trophy case in recent years. No Buckeye has won it since it's inception in 2011.

Wade moved to outside corner for the first time this year after he's spent his time exclusively in the slot over the last few seasons. Wade has 15 total tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions. One of those picks was the difference in Ohio State's 42-35 win over Indiana when he took it back for a touchdown.

Wade and Pete Werner were Ohio State's two representatives on the Big Ten All-Defensive First-Team.

