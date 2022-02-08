Tennessee Titans Extend Former Ohio State Player, Assistant Coach Mike Vrabel’s Contract

Vrabel has the highest winning percentage in franchise history among coaches with at least four seasons.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they have signed head coach Mike Vrabel to a contract extension that will keep the former Ohio State defensive lineman and assistant coach in Nashville for “years to come.”

"I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under (Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson’s) direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success.

“Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff."

Vrabel, who played for the Buckeyes from 1993-96 and then returned to his alma mater to coach the linebackers in 2011 and defensive line in 2012-13, just finished his fourth season in Tennessee.

The Titans are 43-27 under his direction, reaching the playoffs three times and capturing two AFC South titles. HIs .614 winning percentage ranks the highest in franchise history among coaches with at least four seasons, including their time as the Houston Oilers.

Vrabel was recently named the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2021 NFL Coach of the Year after guiding Tennessee to a 12-5 regular season record and the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The were knocked out of the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round, however.

