Chris Olave, Baron Browning Headline 22 Unavailable Buckeyes Today

Ohio State will be without three starters and several impact players for the Big Ten Championship Game. Here is the complete list.

As the Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats approach kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Buckeyes have announced their Game Day Status Report.

Star wide receiver Chris Olave, starting linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman are among nearly two dozen players who will not play in today's game. Defensive ends Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are also unavailable. In addition, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and linebackers coach Al Washington are not in Indianapolis for today's game.

Without Chrisman available to punt, either senior Zach Hoover or sophomore Michael O'Shaughnessy will punt for Ohio State. Chrisman announced on social media that he tested positive for the virus.

The good news for the Buckeyes is that its starting offensive linemen - Josh Myers, Thayer Munford and Nick Petit-Frere - as well as starting linebacker Tuf Borland, will all return to action today.

The complete list of unavailable Buckeyes can be found below.

What's important to note here is that it's not known exactly which players on the report have been diagnosed with CoVID-19, nor is the school publicizing when any of those players were diagnosed. So if the Buckeyes win a fourth straight conference championship today, the question becomes simple: how quickly can that player return after recovering?

A College Football Playoff spokesman told the Toledo Blade that each qualifying team must continue to adhere to its own conference's CoVID-19 guidelines. That means if an Ohio State player tests positive, as of now, he must sit out 21 days. The Big 12, ACC and SEC policy is for players to sit out 10 days after being diagnosed with the virus.

Ryan Day said last week that the Big Ten has discussed the possibility of decreasing the mandated 21-day window. Meanwhile, on his radio show Thursday, Day said he has spoken with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith about the future of the 21-day rule.

"I know he is having those discussions now," Day said. "But we have to get through Saturday and see what is next."

The College Football Playoff Selection Show will air on ESPN on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 12 noon Eastern Time.

The National Championship Game is Monday, January 11 in Miami. If the Buckeyes beat Northwestern and the rule is not changed, any player that tests positive after Monday Dec. 21 would be ineligible for the national championship game if Ohio State advances that far.

The following Ohio State players will not be available for today's Big Ten Championship Game

Game-Time Decision

SAF Marcus Hooker



Unavailable

WR Chris Booker

CB Cam Brown

LB Baron Browning

RB Steele Chambers

P Drue Chrisman

DL Jacolbe Cowan

LB Tommy Eichenberg

DE Tyler Friday

DT Zaid Hamdan

WR Jaylen Harris

QB Gunnar Hoak

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB Cade Kacherski

QB Jagger Laroe

WR Chris Olave

TE Corey Rau

LB Ben Schmiesing

SAF Bryson Shaw

OL Ryan Smith

WR Jaxson Smith Njigba

DB Alec Taylor

SAF Kourt Williams

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats

How to Watch Ohio State and Northwestern in Big Ten Championship

Ohio State and Northwestern Clear CoVID-19 Testing Protocols on Eve of Big Ten Championship, Game On as Scheduled

Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook