Ohio State's 2021 Sugar Bowl Photo Gallery

Here are some of the best photos from Ohio State's Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.
Thanks to a host of championship-caliber performances, the Ohio State Buckeyes crushed Clemson on Friday night in the Sugar Bowl and punched their ticket to Miami for a national title bout with mighty Alabama.

Saturday will be used as a recovery day for the Buckeyes after their plane landed in Columbus at 4:30 a.m. and the team didn't get back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center until 5:15 a.m. The team will have CoVID-19 testing on Saturday afternoon and then take the rest of the day off, both out of need and desire.

We have plenty of coverage for you from last night's game, including detailing some of those historic performances. But in the meantime, here are a couple of photo galleries with some of the best pictures from the night.

Ohio State wins the Sugar Bowl, 49-28 over Clemson. All photos courtesy of USA Today.

Justin Fields
75
Gallery
75 Images

Ohio State's 2021 Sugar Bowl Photo Gallery

