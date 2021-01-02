Ohio State's 2021 Sugar Bowl Photo Gallery

Here are some of the best photos from Ohio State's Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

Thanks to a host of championship-caliber performances, the Ohio State Buckeyes crushed Clemson on Friday night in the Sugar Bowl and punched their ticket to Miami for a national title bout with mighty Alabama.

Saturday will be used as a recovery day for the Buckeyes after their plane landed in Columbus at 4:30 a.m. and the team didn't get back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center until 5:15 a.m. The team will have CoVID-19 testing on Saturday afternoon and then take the rest of the day off, both out of need and desire.

We have plenty of coverage for you from last night's game, including detailing some of those historic performances. But in the meantime, here are a couple of photo galleries with some of the best pictures from the night.

Ohio State wins the Sugar Bowl, 49-28 over Clemson. All photos courtesy of USA Today.

75 Gallery 75 Images

-----

You may also like:

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

Justin Fields Discusses Injured Ribs After Beating Clemson

Buckeyes Blast Dabo on Social Media

Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records Against Clemson

Ohio State Rewrites Story with Convincing CFP Semifinal Win over Clemson

Justin Fields Breaks Ohio State Bowl Passing Record

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook