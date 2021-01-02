Ohio State Players Blast Dabo Swinney on Social Media

Ohio State players reacted to Dabo Swinney's comments last week ranking the Buckeyes No. 11 in his final coaches poll.

After the Buckeyes pounded the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Sugar Bowl, social media gave Clemson coach Dabo Swinney a big slice of humble pie.

Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final coaches poll, which was released publicly by USA Today after the final College Football Playoff rankings had been set. Swinney then spent the last two weeks defending that decision.

Before we show you some of the social media reaction, here's what Dabo had to say postgame when he was challenged on the topic (it was the VERY FIRST question he was asked in his postgame press conference).

"No, I don't regret any of that. And polls have nothing to do with motivation. Both teams were highly motivated to play. "And, listen, they're a great team. As I said, that had nothing to do with Ohio State. I said they were good enough to beat us, good enough to win the whole dang thing. But I didn't think anybody that didn't play at least nine games, in my poll, that I wasn't going to put them in the top ten. So I wasn't going to change that just because there was a chance we could play them. So I don't have any regret about that. "Only thing I regret is obviously not doing a good enough job getting my team ready. But I don't regret anything about that at all."

Josh Myers' reaction postgame to a question about Dabo's ranking is in the video at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes heard Swinney loud and clear the last two weeks and they had some fun with it on social media after the game.

