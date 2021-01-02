Justin Fields Discusses Injured Ribs After Beating Clemson

Fields got whacked in the second quarter, but stuck it out and put together a legendary performance.

Justin Fields might actually be Superman.

Considering how he played tonight and hearing the audible groans during his postgame press conference, Fields is going to need one very long ice bath. He grimaced all night as he forced himself to remember what he was fighting for - his teammates.

Fields was on the receiving end of a targeting call that ejected Clemson linebacker James Skalski from the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Fields was down for several minutes on the turf after the shot in the rib cage, but he walked off the field and returned after missing just one play.

He had no interest in hiding his pain postgame when he visited with the media. Watch a couple of the answers he gave in the video above, including what doctors told him in the medical tent.

Fields finished the night with a record-breaking performance. He was the obvious choice for Offensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl after leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship appearance in seven years.

He finished the game 22-of-28 for 385 yards and six touchdown passes. He also ran eight times for 42 yards. He guided the offense to a 639-yard, 7-touchdown night against the big bad Clemson Tigers.

“This just shows that anything is possible,” he said after the game.

After putting on one of the best performances in Ohio State history, he's convinced a lot of people of that.

