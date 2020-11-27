Ohio State Delays Weekly Game Status Report

The Buckeyes don't publicly release a depth chart, but they're also delaying the announcement of who is available to play on Saturday.

With unconfirmed reports of multiple CoVID cases inside the Ohio State locker room, the Buckeyes are trying to keep their cards close to the vest.

The Ohio State Buckeyes typically release their weekly player availability report on Friday morning around 10 a.m. That was a practice that the team implemented last year and has continued each week ahead of a game in 2020. The report doesn't go into great detail, but it acknowledges which players will be a game-time decision and which players will be unavailable (without giving a specific reason). The university policy is to refrain from commenting on any CoVID-related inquiries.

However, a team spokesman says that team has decided not to release this week's Game Status report until roughly 10 a.m. on Saturday, just two hours before kickoff.

If any player has tested positive, that player would be required to quarantine for 21 days, which means he would miss the rest of the regular season. The Buckeyes have three games left against Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan.

It was first reported on Wednesday by Bucknuts that Saturday's game was in jeopardy of being cancelled because of CoVID-19 cases in the Ohio State locker room. Ohio State went through a walk-through instead of a full padded on practice on Wednesday, but the team practiced Thursday morning before eating Thanksgiving dinner together.

Saturday's contest is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern Time and will be televised on FS1. Check out our preview of the Buckeyes and Fighting Illini - a series that Ohio State has dominated for nearly 30 years.

