Former Ohio State DE Chase Young To Appear On Family Feud

Upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud will pit current NFL players against legends.

Former Ohio State and current Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will be making an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud this offseason.

It’s unclear when the episode, which was filmed in Los Angeles on March 26, will air. It will, however, feature current NFL Pro Bowlers like Young and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen facing off against former NFL legends, including former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest and former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith.

On Instagram, Young called his appearance on the show an “unbelievable experience."

This isn’t the first time Ohio State has been represented on the show, as former offensive tackle Orlando Pace, wide receivers Cris Carter and Michael Thomas, center Nick Mangold and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward appeared in previous episodes.

