Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jukes Defender On 75-Yard Touchdown

The quick strike gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead over the Cornhuskers.

Ohio State’s offense looked out of sync for much of the first half of Saturday’s game at Nebraska but got a much-needed boost when wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught turned a six-yard hitch route into a 75-yard touchdown.

After making the catch, Smith-Njigba – a sophomore from Rockwall, Texas – turned upfield, juked a defender and ran down the visitor’s sideline for the score. The one-play drive took 12 seconds off the clock and gave the Buckeyes a 17-3 lead on the road.

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave, who caught Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game, made a key block downfield to allow Smith-Njigba to run the final 45 yard untouched. He finished the half with eight catches for a career-high 148 yards and the score.

The Cornhuskers closed the gap two plays later with a 72-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez to wide receiver Samori Toure, cutting the lead to 17-10 right before the half.

