Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jukes Defender On 75-Yard Touchdown

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jukes Nebraska Defender On 75-Yard Touchdown Reception

    The quick strike gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead over the Cornhuskers.
    Author:

    Ohio State’s offense looked out of sync for much of the first half of Saturday’s game at Nebraska but got a much-needed boost when wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught turned a six-yard hitch route into a 75-yard touchdown.

    After making the catch, Smith-Njigba – a sophomore from Rockwall, Texas – turned upfield, juked a defender and ran down the visitor’s sideline for the score. The one-play drive took 12 seconds off the clock and gave the Buckeyes a 17-3 lead on the road.

    Senior wide receiver Chris Olave, who caught Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game, made a key block downfield to allow Smith-Njigba to run the final 45 yard untouched. He finished the half with eight catches for a career-high 148 yards and the score.

    The Cornhuskers closed the gap two plays later with a 72-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez to wide receiver Samori Toure, cutting the lead to 17-10 right before the half.

    Read More

    -----

    You may also like:

    Dawand Jones Does Not Start Against Nebraska Due To Pregame Illness

    Garrett Wilson, Harry Miller Among 14 Players Unavailable Against Nebraska

    What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    Game Preview: Offensive Execution Key For Ohio State On The Road At Nebraska

    Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended From Team Following Arrest For OVI

    Head Coach Ryan Day Comments On Miller's Arrest, Suspension

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    Football

    Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jukes Defender On 75-Yard Touchdown

    20 minutes ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Leads Nebraska in Tight Game

    24 minutes ago
    97. Dawand Jones
    Football

    Ohio State RT Dawand Jones Does Not Start Against Nebraska Due To Pregame Illness

    1 hour ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Harry Miller Among 14 Players Unavailable Against Nebraska

    3 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

    3 minutes ago
    Bo Nix
    Football

    What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    14 hours ago
    71. Jack Miller
    Football

    Ohio State HC Ryan Day Comments On QB Jack Miller's Arrest, Suspension

    16 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Game Preview: Offensive Execution Key For Ohio State On The Road At Nebraska

    20 hours ago