Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List

The senior wideout adds yet another preseason honor to his resume.

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave was one of 35 players named on Friday morning to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, which is given annually the best player in college football.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Walter Camp Football Foundation president Mario Coppola said in a statement. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

A senior from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave has caught 111 passes for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career with the Buckeyes. He’s also been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards, which honor college football’s best player and wide receiver, respectively, as well as a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The award is named after Walter Camp, who is considered an important and influential figure in the development of the sports. He played and coached at Yale and was nicknamed the “Father of American Football” thanks to his involvement on various college football rules committees until the time of his death.

Three Ohio State players have been won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, including running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75, running back Eddie George in 1995 and quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. Each player also won the Heisman Trophy that season.

Griffin is one of just three players, joining USC running back O.J. Simpson (1967-68) and Texas quarterback Colt McCoy (2008-09), to win the award twice.

This year’s watch list will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists in November, while the winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

