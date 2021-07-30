Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Agrees To Two-Way Deal With Indiana Pacers

Washington was among the undrafted players who quickly found a home after the NBA Draft concluded.

Although he was not selected in this year’s NBA Draft, former Ohio State guard Duane Washington has agreed to a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers.

The agreement, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski minutes after the draft ended, allows for Washington to play for both the Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, during his rookie year.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Washington is coming off a junior season in which he averaged a team-high 16.4 points per game while leading the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament.

That includes an event-record 92 points in the Big Ten Tournament, which coincidentally took place at Lucas Oil Stadium, just a few blocks from his new home arena in downtown Indianapolis.

A former three-star prospect from Grand Rapids, Mich., by way of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, Washington is the first player signed by head coach Chris Holtmann to reach the NBA.

He now joins San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell and Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate as former Buckeyes on an NBA roster.

