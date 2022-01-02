Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets School Record For Receiving Yards In Single Season

The sophomore is also just four catches away from breaking the single-season receptions record.

With his 15-yard reception late in the second quarter of Saturday’s Rose Bowl against Utah, Ohio State sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba now holds the school record for receiving yards in a single season.

Smith-Njigba – a former five-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas – now has 87 catches for 1,444 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. That breaks former wide receiver David Boston’s record of 1,435 yards, set in 1998.

Smith-Njigba has caught seven passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against the Utes. He's already broken the school record for receiving yards in a bowl game of 172 yards, set by former wide receiver Cris Carter in the 1985 Rose Bowl, in just two quarters of play.

Additionally, Smith-Njigba is just four catches shy of breaking Parris Campbell's single-season record of 90 catches, set during the 2018 season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Florida S Cedrick Hawkins Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Scores First Career Touchdown In Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s Announces 19 Players Unavailable For Rose Bowl

Ohio State Add Roses To Helmet Stripe For Rose Bowl Game Against Utah

Ryan Day Doesn’t Anticipate Or Rule Out Chris Olave Playing In Rose Bowl

Former Ohio State LB James Laurinaitis Expected To Join Notre Dame Staff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!