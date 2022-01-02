Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets School Record For Receiving Yards In Single Season

    The sophomore is also just four catches away from breaking the single-season receptions record.
    With his 15-yard reception late in the second quarter of Saturday’s Rose Bowl against Utah, Ohio State sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba now holds the school record for receiving yards in a single season.

    Smith-Njigba – a former five-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas – now has 87 catches for 1,444 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. That breaks former wide receiver David Boston’s record of 1,435 yards, set in 1998.

    Smith-Njigba has caught seven passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against the Utes. He's already broken the school record for receiving yards in a bowl game of 172 yards, set by former wide receiver Cris Carter in the 1985 Rose Bowl, in just two quarters of play.

    Additionally, Smith-Njigba is just four catches shy of breaking Parris Campbell's single-season record of 90 catches, set during the 2018 season.

