Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Edges Michigan State, 17-16

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 17, Michigan State 16 - Sept. 29, 2012

Quarterback Braxton Miller threw for 179 yards and ran for 136 more as No. 14 Ohio State won its first road game under Urban Meyer with a 17-16 victory at Michigan State.

“A great team win,” Meyer said after the game. “We found out something about our team today, to go on the road in a hostile environment against a quality, quality football team and find a way to win.”

The Spartans took a 13-10 lead third quarter when wide receiver Keith Mumphery caught a 29-yard touchdown pass, dragging several defenders into the end zone.

Miller responded on the ensuing drive when he lofted a 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Smith – right in front of the Buckeyes’ band – giving Ohio State a 17-13 lead.

Michigan State pulled within one on a 48-yard field goal from kicker Dan Conroy with 7:07 remaining, but the Spartans could only manage one first down next possession, allowing the Buckeyes to fun out the clock from there.

“This was a war. This was two sledgehammers going at each other,” Meyer said. “That was a great game, great atmosphere, a bunch of great players on the field that are going to be playing at the next level, and that was good for college football and good for the Big Ten.”

With the win, Meyer notably became the third coach in school history to start 5-0, joining Carol Widdoes in 1944 and Earle Bruce in 1979.

