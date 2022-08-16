Ohio State's Evan Pryor Expected To Miss Season With Knee Injury

As first reported by Rivals' Austin Ward and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the season with a "significant" knee injury suffered in Monday's practice.

The former four-star prospect from Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough was third on the depth chart behind record-breaking starter TreVeyon Henderson and backup Miyan Williams, but was still set to have a role in the offense following a breakout spring game, when he rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown and caught four passes for 44 yards.

"Those guys all deserve to play," Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford said on Aug. 5. "I've got to make sure they’re all ready to play because they all have shown the capacity and the ability to play winning football.

"If you show you can play winning ball, then we're going to find ways to put you on the field to help the football team to win ... You’d like to have an opportunity to have three or four guys that you can throw in and feel comfortable throwing them in the fire."

Pryor's injury leaves the Buckeyes with just three scholarship running backs in Henderson, Williams and freshman Dallan Hayden, as they also lost redshirt junior Marcus Crowley to a medical retirement back in May.

Ohio State could potentially turn to fifth-year senior walk-on wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who previously played running back, in hopes of adding some much-needed depth to the room. After all, he recently received praise from Alford for his willingness to do whatever is best for the team.

"'How fast can I get there, and tell me what you need me to do?'" Alford said of Williams' hypothetical response to another position change. "Then, he would come in extra and say, 'What have you put in that I don’t know?' … Let’s meet afterward, let’s meet early. It’s not even a question that he would do that. It’s a foregone conclusion."

The Buckeyes have three other wall-on running backs in sophomore Cayden Saunders and freshmen T.C. Caffey and Chase Brecht, but none have in-game experience at this point in their careers like Johnson.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Hear From Kevin Wilson, TEs Following Ohio State's 10th Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State Ranked No. 2 In Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll

2023 New Jersey S Jayden Bonsu Commits To Ohio State

How Bonsu's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State LB C.J. Hicks Loses Black Stripe

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Slips Past Wisconsin, 20-17

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!