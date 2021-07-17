2023 Ohio State RB Target Treyaun Webb Commits To Oklahoma

Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy four-star running back Treyaun Webb committed to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon over finalists Georgia and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-0 and 188-pound Webb, who is considered the fourth-best athlete and No. 46 prospect overall in the class of 2023, visited all three programs in June, as he attended the Buckeyes’ one-day camps on June 8-9 and took unofficial visits with the Bulldogs on June 15 and Sooners on June 18-19.

Webb – who hails from the same high school as former cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson and current running back Marcus Crowley – subsequently listed Ohio State among his top schools and cited his relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford as the biggest reason for his interest in the Buckeyes.

"He's been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade, since they were recruiting Marcus,” Webb told SI All-American. “I've known him for a long time and I feel like I have that family connection, that father/son connection. He can be real with me, I can be real with him. We can be transparent. We talk about everything. Him and my dad get on the phone talking about life. When I went up there, I didn't want to leave. That showed me a lot.

“I loved it up there. They're one of those schools that know what they're doing and are going to win every year. Also, you can go there and develop for the league. They're hard of you and want the best out of you because you compete with the best."

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for Ohio State to secure Webb’s pledge, as he now becomes the first commit in Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting.

The Buckeyes are still looking for their first commitment for next cycle, as well, but have made some strides with other top running backs, including Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star Richard Young; El Campo, Texas, five-star Reuben Owens; and Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star Justice Haynes. The plan is to take two players at the position.

