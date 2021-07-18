2023 Louisiana LB Jaiden Ausberry Includes Ohio State In Top 10

Ausberry picked up an offer from the Buckeyes following an impressive camp visit in June.

Baton Rouge, La., University Lab five-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry included Ohio State in his top 10 this weekend alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-0 and 195-pound Ausberry – who is considered the second-best linebacker and No. 30 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – landed an offer from the Buckeyes following a strong camp performance on June 22, when he worked out with linebackers coach Al Washington and spent some one-on-one time with head coach Ryan Day.

Ausberry could become the first player from the state of Louisiana to sign with Ohio State since Metairie Archbishop Rummel defensive tackle Nader Abdallah in 2004. It won’t be easy for the Buckeyes to pull him from the home-state Tigers, though, as his father, Verge Ausberry, played at LSU and is currently the university’s executive deputy athletic director and executive director of external relations.

That said, Ohio State has one thing working in its favor in that Ausberry is on the same 7-on-7 team (Louisiana Bootleggers) as 2022 four-star cornerback commit Jyaire Brown, who began his high school career in New Orleans before transferring to West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West last summer. He hopes to return for a game this fall, which will only increase the Buckeyes’ chances.

