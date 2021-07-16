Former Ohio State WR Ted Ginn Jr. Retiring After 14 Seasons In NFL

The electrifying wide receiver and punt returner spent 14 years in the NFL and played in two Super Bowls.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced on Friday evening that he is retiring after 14 years in the NFL.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said during a press conference at Cleveland Glenville High School. “I’m going out in peace. On my own terms, not forced out.”

The 36-year-old Ginn caught 412 passes for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns during his professional career, which included appearances in Super Bowl XLVII and Super Bowl 50, though both were on the losing end.

The No. 9 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft, he also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Ginn came to Ohio State in 2004 as a five-star cornerback prospect but quickly transitioned to wide receiver and punt returner. He finished his college career with 133 catches for 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns and set a school record with six punt return touchdowns, as well as two kick return touchdowns, including the opening play of the 2007 BCS National Championship Game.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Georgia CB Kayin Lee Includes Ohio State Among Top 10 Schools

2022 Georgia OG Addison Nichols Discusses Ohio State, Looming Commitment

2021 DE Commit J.T. Tuimoloau Appears On Ohio State’s Roster

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Alleged Victim Of Domestic Violence

Ohio State Commit Terrance Brooks On SI All-American Nickel Corner Watch List

2022 Georgia OG Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 3

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook