Ohio State and Clemson Meet Again in College Football Playoff

The Big Ten Champion Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in seven years. They'll play Clemson for the third time in the last five years.

The CFP Selection Committee announced on Sunday afternoon that it has invited Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame to compete for a national championship.

The Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers will meet in the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is a rematch of the 2019 National semifinals, where Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23. That is the only game Ohio State has dropped under Ryan Day's leadership - he is a remarkable 22-1 after yesterday's Big Ten Championship win.

Clemson (10-1) is the ACC Champion after beating Notre Dame in Charlotte yesterday, 34-10.

Ohio State and Clemson will play the second of the two semifinal games on New Year's Day. The game will kick off at 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

“The committee decided Ohio State belonged in the field because they’re undefeated and they had beaten two ranked teams throughout the year and they won their conference championship,” said Gary Barta, CFP Selection Committee Chairman on ESPN.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Notre Dame will meet for the Rose Bowl, which has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas this year because of the CoVID-19 pandemic. That game will kickoff at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Alabama (11-0) is the unbeaten champions from the SEC after a fantastic, down-to-the-wire victory over Florida, 52-46. Notre Dame (10-1) lost the ACC title game yesterday, which was the first conference championship game that the Fighting Irish have ever participated in. They are traditionally an independent and were affiliate members of the ACC for the 2020 football season.

No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Oklahoma are the first two teams left out of the CFP.

