Big Ten Changing CoVID-19 Protocols

The Ohio State Buckeyes have earned an invitation to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, and they'll have a rematch with the Clemson Tigers.

Considering what the Buckeyes have been through this year—and especially the last few weeks—with CoVID-19, the biggest question that Ohio State needs to address is who will actually be available to play in that game.

A College Football Playoff spokesman told the Toledo Blade that each qualifying team must continue to adhere to its own conference's CoVID-19 guidelines. That means if an Ohio State player tests positive, as of now, he must sit out 21 days. The Big 12, ACC and SEC policy is for players to sit out 10 days after being diagnosed with the virus.

However, it appears the Big Ten is changing its protocols.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Big Ten players who test positive for COVID-19 will only be required to miss 17 days, a reduction from 21, according to a document obtained by ESPN showing new policy from B1G's return to competition task force medical subcommittee. Same cardiac protocols will remain."

The Buckeyes were without 22 players against Northwestern on Saturday, but the Game Day Status Report does not specify which players are battling CoVID-19 and which ones are perhaps recovering from an injury. Ohio State doesn't discuss the specifics around CoVID-19 diagnoses with their student-athletes, so it's impossible to no for sure how many Buckeyes are dealing with it.

That said, Ryan Day acknowledged after the Buckeyes had a mix of players that had the virus and others who had been contact-traced, as well as players that were otherwise unavailable. Certainly the team will try to get as healthy as possible, as quickly as possible. Star wide receiver Chris Olave, starting linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman were among the players unavailable for the Big Ten title game.

As for how many of the 22 could return, Day just told Rece Davis on ESPN that "a good amount" of his players would be able to play in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, but there are a few that could be right along the cut line, depending on the official word from the league office.

-----

You may also like:

Eddie George Congratulates Trey Sermon on Breaking Ohio State Rushing Record

Big Ten Championship Ohio State Postgame Press Conference Highlights

Trey Sermon's Record-Breaking Day Lifts Buckeyes to Fourth Straight Big Ten Title

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Northwestern



Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Northwestern

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook