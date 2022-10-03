Reports: Wisconsin Fires Head Coach Paul Chryst After 2-3 Start

According to multiple reports, Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst after the Badgers fell to 2-3 on the season with a 34-10 home loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Chryst went 67-26 overall and 43-18 in Big Ten play in seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, his alma mater. He led the Badgers to three appearances in the conference championship game, though they were on the losing end each time, falling to Penn State in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017 and 2019.

Wisconsin was considered the favorite to win the West Division once again this season, but suffered a 17-14 loss to Washington State at home in Week 2, then opened conference play with a 52-21 defeat at Ohio State on Sept. 24. The Badgers followed that up with the loss to the Fighting Illini, who are notably led by former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will now serve as the Badgers’ interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He was a three-time All-American at Wisconsin from 2002-04, then returned to his alma mater as the defensive backs coach in 2016.

