Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama reclaimed the top spot after a 49-26 victory at Arkansas, while Georgia slipped one spot following its 26-22 win at unranked Missouri. The Buckeyes gained on both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, though, as they received seven first-place votes, up from four last week.

The next four teams in the top 25 poll remain the same, with No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC and No. 7 Oklahoma State all notching conference victories, while No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10.

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions are the only Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll, as previously unbeaten Minnesota lost to unranked Purdue, 20-10. Other conference foes receiving votes this week include Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (34) Georgia (23) Ohio State (7) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky N.C. State Wake Forest BYU Kansas TCU UCLA Kansas State Syracuse Baylor Mississippi State Washington Arkansas

