Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

The Buckeyes gained ground on Alabama and Georgia after receiving seven first-place votes.

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama reclaimed the top spot after a 49-26 victory at Arkansas, while Georgia slipped one spot following its 26-22 win at unranked Missouri. The Buckeyes gained on both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, though, as they received seven first-place votes, up from four last week.

The next four teams in the top 25 poll remain the same, with No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC and No. 7 Oklahoma State all notching conference victories, while No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10.

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions are the only Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll, as previously unbeaten Minnesota lost to unranked Purdue, 20-10. Other conference foes receiving votes this week include Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (34)
  2. Georgia (23)
  3. Ohio State (7)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. N.C. State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. Kansas
  18. TCU
  19. UCLA
  20. Kansas State
  21. Syracuse
  22. Baylor
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Washington
  25. Arkansas

