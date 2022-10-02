Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Rutgers

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 49-10 win over Rutgers.

Alabama moved back to No. 1 following its 49-26 win at Arkansas, while Georgia fell one spot to No. 2 after its 26-22 win at unranked Missouri. Michigan remains at No. 4 following its 27-14 win at Iowa, while Clemson rounds out the top five after its 30-20 win over N.C. State.

USC stayed at No. 6 after its 42-25 win over Arizona State, while Oklahoma State jumped two spots to No. 7 following its 36-25 win at Baylor. Tennessee remained at No. 8 after its off week, while Ole Miss – which beat Kentucky, 22-19 – and Penn State (17-7 over Northwestern) enter the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions are the only three Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll, as previously ranked Minnesota lost at home to Purdue, 20-10. The Golden Gophers and Boilermakers are joined by Maryland and Illinois among the others receiving votes.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (25) Georgia (28) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky N.C. State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

