Kansas Lands Its First ‘College GameDay’ As It Sits 5–0 This Season

Jayhawks fans, ESPN’s College GameDay has heard your pleas over the last several weeks. They’re coming to Lawrence for the first time.

Kansas will host the network’s popular traveling Saturday morning show as it seeks to continue its undefeated streak when against TCU, who is fresh off of a commanding 55–24 upset win over Oklahoma.

For weeks, the Jayhawks have made their case to be taken seriously, starting after their overtime win over Big 12 foe West Virginia. They went on to top Houston 48–30, then Duke 35–27 a week later before going on to hold on against Iowa State this past weekend.

Kansas sits at 5–0, marking its best start since 2009.

Since 1942, the Horned Frogs hold a 25-4-9 advantage against the Jayhawks and are the winners of the last three matchups between the two teams. The last time Kansas defeated TCU was in 2018 in Lawrence.

Kansas is looking for its first 6–0 start since 2007. College GameDay will begin on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET, and the game airs on FS1 at noon.

More College Football Coverage: