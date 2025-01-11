Ohio State Must Stop This Notre Dame Star In The CFP National Championship
After defeating the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in CFP National Championship.
This becomes the first time since 2014 that the Buckeyes have reached the National Championship, and will be the first appearance as a head coach for Ryan Day. In order for Ohio State to bring the title back home to Columbus, OSU must find a way to stop the heart and soul of the Fighting Irish's offense, running back Jeremiyah Love.
Over the course of the 2024 season, the sophomore rusher quickly developed into one of the best tailbacks in the country. Despite only having 159 carries this year, Love comes into the contest with 1,121 rushing yards while averaging 7.1 yards per carry.
At 6-foot-0, 205 lbs., the talented running back has a rare combination of strength and speed, which makes him such a lethal threat on the ground. Love has demonstrated multiple times this season his ability to break off long runs, especially in the Fighting Irish's CFP victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.
With the Buckeyes set to take on Love, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles needs another impressive performance from his front seven unit. OSU has done an incredible job at stopping opponent's run game during the CFP, as defense allowed an average of 63.3 rushing yards per game this season.
Linebackers Sonny Styles and Cody Simon have combined for six tackle for losses in the team's victories over Oregon and Texas, so look for the duo to step up once again in the National Championship.