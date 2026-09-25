Ohio State on SI Staff Picks: Can Buckeyes Maintain Dominance Over Illinois?

The Ohio State Buckeyes left little doubt in Week 3’s thrashing against Kent State that their Week 2 road loss to the Texas Longhorns was a minor setback.

The Buckeyes (2-1) open Big Ten play Saturday against a familiar opponent in the Illinois Fighting Illini, as both teams met last year in Champaign with the Buckeyes extending their rivalry series streak to 10 with a 34-16 win.

Oddsmakers suggest Illinois (2-1) is in for a long day in Columbus. Does Ohio State’s On SI staff agree? Find our picks below, as I am the lone undefeated predictor so far this season.

Illinois @ Ohio State Preview & Picks

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema following the Buckeyes' 34-16 win in the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Odds: Ohio State -27.5; over/under is 53.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Ohio Stadium – aka “The Horseshoe” in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 84-13 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Last time vs. Illinois: Ohio State leads the all-time series 69-30-4 since Nov. 1902. Ohio State won its 10th straight game against Illinois last October in Champaign, 34-16, in a No. 1 vs. No. 17 matchup.

Pregame festivities: Big Noon Kickoff will be on-site.

Ohio State so far this season: 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)

STANDINGS:

Zain Bando: 3-0

Dylan Buganski: 2-1

Rafael Zamorano: 2-1

·Chip Minnich: 1-0 (began contributing ahead of Week 3)

Zain Bando: Ohio State 46, Illinois 10

This year’s Illibuck trophy game is unlike anything last year brought. Illinois was a College Football Playoff contender, and the Buckeyes did everything they could to maintain their No. 1 ranking. Illinois didn’t make the CFP field, while the Buckeyes exited early. This season, both teams are going in opposite directions. Ohio State is on a mission to return to championship glory, like in 2024, while questions still linger about whether the Fighting Illini can go bowling for a third straight season despite the dangerous duo of quarterback Katin Houser and his favorite receiving target, Collin Dixon.

Without a fast start from the Illini, Ohio State’s defense should do enough to bring heavy pressure Houser’s way and allow the offense several short fields throughout a dominant afternoon. Barring anything catastrophic, quarterback Julian Sayin should have his best game yet this season, while wideout Jeremiah Smith should pick up right where he left off with his milestone catch last week in the win over the Golden Flashes.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 35, Illinois 7

Ohio State opens up B1G play at home versus an Illinois team that has talent, but the Fighting Illini defense has had their share of problems and challenges so far this season. I know that Ohio State has had some issues with 3rd down conversions and red zone scoring, but I think Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will use this game to try to get some of those things addressed

Rafael Zamorano: Ohio State 45, Illinois 13

Ohio State’s big win at home over Kent State last week was important, but their Big Ten opener against Illinois is what should get the ball rolling again for the Buckeyes. It’s sets the stage for the most difficult part of their schedule, including three away games in four weeks after this Saturday's tilt at The Horseshoe.

Like last week, expect the Buckeyes to come out swinging. However, unlike last week, expect Jeremiah Smith to be a featured red zone target so he isn’t shut out of the scoring fest once again. He’ll get a nice challenge from Illinois' defensive backs Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey

The defensive backfield will face a really interesting test in Collin Dixon, so that’s another thing worth keeping an eye on.

The Buckeyes are favored by -27.5, but look for Ohio State to cover, taking this one by more than 30 at home.

Dylan Buganski: Ohio State 38, Illinois 10

Ohio State will open up their 2026 Big Ten campaign at the Horseshoe this Saturday against Illinois, and many questions exist around both the offense and defense as they ease into a gauntlet of a conference schedule. How does Arthur Smith get the other pass-catchers more involved? Will the linebacker position continue to be as rotational as it has been? Is the run game starting to become consistent? Illinois will be a great test for all of these.

Illinois has started the season 2-1, defeating UAB and Southern Illinois easily at home and also dropping a 31-27 battle at home to Duke. As the offense has been strong for the Fighting Illini, their defense got exposed especially in their loss to the Blue Devils. With one of the worst passing defenses thus far in the Big Ten, Julian Sayin and company could have a huge day.

I expect Sayin to go over 300 yards passing, with Jeremiah also keeping his pace and having another 100-yard, touchdown game. Watch who emerges as the second-best pass-catcher in this game; after it looked like Devin McCuin against Ball State, he has had a quiet last two games.

Ohio State does surrender a touchdown to Katin Houser and an Illinois offense that is playing well, but dominates for most of the game and helps Ohio State cruise to a stress-free first Big Ten win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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