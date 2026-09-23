Ohio State's Big Ten Opener Comes With One Major Question

The No. 7-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes return to Columbus this Saturday for their Big Ten opener. And it's anything but a layup.

Despite coach Ryan Day's recent success against Illinois' Bret Bielema in last year's 34-16 triumph in the Illibuck trophy game in Champaign, the mutual respect between both coaches is clearly apparent.

Day met the media Tuesday to discuss the game, and based on the vibe inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center appeared to indicate the true heart of the season having kicked into high gear with conference play just days away with another eight weeks on the horizon.

Why Ohio State Can't Overlook Illinois, Bret Bielema

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks into Ohio Stadium with his team NCAA football game against Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're always looking for a balance of run and pass," Day told reporters. "I think it's been inconsistent. I think that there have been times when it's been very good, and then other times when it struggled."

Day says it's the little things Ohio State must clean up to play a perfect game on a nearly week-to-week basis despite scoring nearly 60 points in non-conference thrashings against Ball State and Kent State in two of the first three weeks.

Day was highly complimentary of Bielema, whose teams have flipped the script compared to past teams in Champaign under the guidance of ex-coaches in Lovie Smith and Tim Beckman prior to Bielema's arrival ahead of the 2021 season.

Putting aside Illinois' well-documented program turnaround, accounting for 19-plus wins dating to the start of the 2024 season, it's Ohio State that isn't taking the Fighting Illini lightly. And, arguably, a critical question may be, should it?

In short, the answer is no. Yes, the Buckeyes have won 40 matchups since the series began in 1902 and maintain a 10-game winning streak. But this season's college football parity is alive and well, which has seen notable upsets, including Oklahoma State-Oregon, Kentucky-Texas A&M and Rutgers-UMass thus far this season.

The Buckeyes are a near four-touchdown favorite according to oddsmakers, as they host Illinois for the first time in nearly a decade. The game should answer questions about Day's recent concerns overall, plus whether Ohio State is ready for the gaunlet that is conference action.

In the nine-week span, the Buckeyes travel to Iowa City, Hollywood, and Bloomington for marquee games against the Iowa Hawkeyes, USC Trojans and Indiana Hoosiers. All three teams have its respective cases to be better than the Illimi in various facets. Therefore, just winning is the bare minnimum.

It has to be impressive, especially in front of a nationally televised audience. Only time will tell.