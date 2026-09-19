Ohio State on SI Staff Unanimously Leaning 1 Way in Ohio State-Kent State Game

Only a few words describe Ohio State’s collapse last Saturday, but one of them might have been ouch. A fourth-quarter collapse against the newly ranked No. 1 Texas Longhorns handed the Buckeyes (1-1) their first loss of the season and sent them to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll.

The Buckeyes get a fresh start this week, though. Luckily, it’s against a team they have never lost to: the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1).

The Golden Flashes’ last game against a Power Conference opponent was ugly, as they were shut out by the South Carolina Gamecocks of the SEC two weeks ago, 59-0.

Our staff sees this Big Noon Kickoff all-Ohio contest as one-way traffic. Check out the game details below before diving into predictions.

Ohio State vs. Kent State Game Predictions (Week 3)

Ohio State Buckeyes football helmets sit on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX (consult TV Guide or preferred streaming provider for details).

Odds: Ohio State -52.5; over/under is 59.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Ohio Stadium – aka “The Horseshoe” in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 83-13 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Last time vs. Kent State: Ohio State leads the all-time series 3-0. Its last matchup was Sept. 13, 2014, a 66-0 shutout win.

Pregame festivities: Big Noon Kickoff will be on-site.

Ohio State so far this season: 1-1 (0-0 Big Ten)

STAFF STANDINGS:

Zain Bando: Ohio State 56, Kent State 0

Tough early-season times for desperate measures, but the Big Ten still gets the benefit of hosting Ohio State on Big Noon Kickoff, which means a national TV audience will be glued, anticipating seeing the Buckeyes bounce back from a devastating, measuring-stick defeat to an incredibly talented Longhorns team this past Saturday.

Regardless of the final score, there should be two objectives: win impressively and let Jeremiah Smith have the rock. It’s rare to find a receiver this elite in college football, but with records on the verge of being set, Smith should get his moment to shine as the spotlight in the early Week 3 Big Ten window falls on him.

For Ohio State, conference play can’t come fast enough. Neither can more miscues. Illinois is up next, and despite the Buckeyes’ 34-16 win in Champaign last October, this year’s Illinois team is a mixed bag in Year 6 under Bret Bielema. Offensively, it looks promising. Its 3-3-5 defense, however, doesn’t look that good.

Hopefully Ohio State began its extra prep, because the meat of the season is right around the corner.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 56, Kent State 7

Kent State represents the type of bounce-back game Ohio State desperately needs, but the fanbase certainly does not want. The one thing I will be looking for right at the onset of the game will be how much of the bitter last-second loss at Texas is still lingering upon the collective psyches of the Ohio State players and coaches - hey, I am old enough to remember how San Diego State took the early lead on Ohio State back in 2005, after the Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker at home...to Texas.

Look for the starters to play the first half, but this game will be crucial for the backups to get valuable playing time, as Big Ten play begins Sept. 26 vs. Illinois.

Rafael Zamorano: Ohio State 63, Kent State 3

Ohio State needs not only a win to get back on track. They need to obliterate their rival. The Buckeyes will trot out on Saturday as +52.5 favorites over Kent State, but expect them to keep their foot on the pedal all game long.

The loss at Austin still stings after giving up the program's worst comeback ever, so the message for this week -- and the rest of the season -- needs to revolve around playing four full quarters at the same intensity.

Expect the team to look a little more aggressive on defense, especially. The guys upfront will be challenged to play better against the run and not allow anything on later downs, as those were two of the main issues against Texas.

I see the Buckeyes finding a minuscule measure of revenge against the Golden Flashes.

Dylan Buganski: Ohio State 59, Kent State 0

After a heartbreaker in Austin last week, many problems that came up in Ohio State’s blown lead against Texas will be on display this coming week. Big Ten play kicks off after this matchup against Kent State, and the team needs to improve consistency at every level. Good thing for Ohio State: Kent State ranks among the bottom teams in college football by ESPN’s SP+ metric, giving the Buckeyes a chance to test and try new things as they look to right the ship in a gauntlet of a conference schedule.

I expect the run game to have its best game yet, with some added motivation and physicality after the loss, and the pass game to spread the ball around. I also expect the defense to have some added motivation after giving up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter last week and holding Kent State scoreless in this matchup. The biggest thing to watch will be the pass rush, which hasn't been there to start Ohio State’s season thus far.

Ohio State uses this get-right game in its favor, showcasing its talent across the board and getting comfortable before it sees Illinois in the Horseshoe next weekend.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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