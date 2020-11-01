Buckeyes Defeat Penn State, 38-25: How it Happened and Inside the Box Score

HOW IT HAPPENED:

* Ohio State was up 14-0 before you could blink, opening the game with a 62-yard end-around by Garrett Wilson that led to a touchdown from Master Teague. Penn State went on 4th and 2 just shy of midfield on its opening possession but was unsuccessful, and Chris Olave hauled in an acrobatic TD grab from Justin Fields moments later.

* The Nittany Lion defense was in disarray on a key third down late in the half, and Fields promptly hit Jeremy Ruckert over the middle for a 21-3 advantage.

* PSU only mustered a pair of field goals prior to intermission, the latter coming with one second remaining following an odd sequence where officials ruled that Ohio State took a premature knee. Both teams returned to the field and Penn State buried a 50-yard field goal.

* Touchdowns were exchanged throughout a rather high-scoring second half, with the highlight being a 49-yard deep ball up the left sideline (from Fields to Olave) after PSU had cut the deficit to 21-13. Olave went full extension to secure the pass and lunged into the end zone.

* A 4th and Goal toss from Fields to Ruckert, with 9:14 on the clock, made the gap 38-19 and all but hammered a nail in the coffin.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

* The Buckeyes outgained PSU 280-73 in the first half, where the Nittany Lions went 0 for 5 on third down. Ohio State ultimately ended the night with a 526-319 advantage in total offense.

* Fields was remarkably consistent again, going 28 of 34 for 318 yards and four TD's. He connected with eight different receivers for the second game in a row, including 11 times for 111 yards to Wilson.

* Penn State QB Sean Clifford had just 29 yards passing at halftime but finished with 275. His star aerial threat, Jahan Dotson, had 144 of those and all three TD's.

* Starting kicker Blake Haubeil exited after missing a field goal in the first half. He was replaced by Dominic DiMaccio, who also missed a short kick in the closing minutes.

* OSU dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 37:01 of game time and going a combined 12 of 21 on third/fourth down.

