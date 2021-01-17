Trey Sermon Declares for NFL Draft

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon had an incredible second half of the season for the Buckeyes and is now turning pro.

Although Trey Sermon didn't end his brief Buckeye career the way he wanted to, his lone year in Columbus was extremely memorable.

After using his additional year of eligibility as a grad-transfer from Oklahoma, Sermon chose not to take advantage of the NCAA's extra year for all student-athletes because of the pandemic and he's going to turn pro.

Here was his message to Ohio State and Oklahoma fans:

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love. Without Him, none of my successes are possible. I want to thank my mom, my sister, my niece and all of my family for all of the support over the years. Through all of the ups and downs, obstacles and challenges, wins and losses, you've been my rock. Your love and support means everything to me. I want to thank all of my coaches who have believed in me through the years. To coach Riley and all of my coaches at Oklahoma thank you for providing me the opportunity to become a college athlete and play for you at such a special place. I'm blessed to have your support and guidance. I especially want to thank coach Day, coach Alford, and coach Mick for the opportunity to play at The Ohio State University this season and for believing in me. I am the man and the player that I am today because of all of you. To all of my teammates, we've been through thick and thin, and I couldn't ask for better men to suit up with. We will be brothers for life! Finally, I want to thank all of the fans for their support. Your love and steadfast fandom has made my time as a Sooner and a Buckeye something I'll cherish forever. With all that said, after much prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and I am truly excited for the opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level. I know the best is yet to come for me! #GoBuckeyes

Sermon will forever be remembered in Buckeye lore for his back-to-back performances against Northwestern and Clemson in the Big Ten title game and the Sugar Bowl/College Football Playoff Semifinal. Sermon ran for 524 yards in those two games, which is the best 2-game stretch in Ohio State history by any player. That also included a single-game school record 331 yards against the Wildcats, when the Buckeyes desperately needed him to carry an offense that struggled to move the ball through the air.

Unfortunately, Sermon was injured on the first play of the CFP National Championship Game against Alabama. He tried to stick it out for one additional play, but was removed from the game and did not return. It certainly wasn't an exit worthy of his performances on the biggest stage the game has to offer.

Sermon is rated as the third best draft eligible running back on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's draft board.

