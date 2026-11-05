Ohio State’s Visit to Oregon Is Still a Crucial Game, Just Not in the Way We Thought It Would Be

Not too long ago, Saturday, November 7th was a date marked down on everybody's calendar.

Once considered the two most talented teams in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the AP Top-25 preseason poll, were supposed to give us a preview of what many thought could end up being the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Fast forward to today, and both programs are hanging on to dear life in the CFP Selection Committee’s first rankings of the season, where the Buckeyes land at No. 12 and Ducks at No. 23 with both teams currently out of the bracket if the playoff were to start today, given that No. 25 Boise State would get the 12th and final spot as the Group of Six representative.

Of course, there’s still time to make up some ground for both teams, but in both cases, they’ll have to overcome noteworthy obstacles, including quarterback injuries, uneven play, and a tough regular season schedule that isn’t over yet.

But even as both teams face a ton of adversity, there’s still a lot in play for the Buckeyes and Ducks as the 2026-2027 season starts winding down.

What’s on the line for Ohio State as they gear up to visit Oregon?

Basically, everything. The Buckeyes are still in a good spot CFP-wise, even though they would currently be out of the playoff picture. In Week 10 alone, there are three games involving both teams ranked above Ohio State, and three others featuring teams ranked above against an opponent ranked just below. The Buckeyes are bound to get at least some help there.

And sure, losing Julian Sayin for the foreseeable future hits hard for a team with Championship aspirations, as well as putting a dent into Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman chances, but if we take a big-picture approach, Ohio State is still one of the most, if not the most, loaded program in the land.

Now it’s just a matter of learning how to spread the wealth for true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey. Because even with Sayin under center, Ohio State needed to take a good long look at how the ball was being distributed, with no player even remotely close to Smith’s production in the passing game. I believe many of us projected to see Chris Henry averaging more than just one catch per game by now.

The same could be said for another true freshman, Legend Bey, who needs to do a better job earning opportunities on the field.

Asking Fahey to run the offense exactly like the quarterback who finished fourth in last year’s Heisman voting was never an option. But being forced to modify how Ohio State’s offense operates in order to fit him also affords the Buckeyes the chance to tighten up some screws along the way.

Ohio State doesn’t carry the contender label anymore, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. They have everything they need to stay alive in the race for a CFP spot and, after that, who knows?

This Saturday’s visit to Autzen Stadium is crucial for the Buckeyes’ season. Just not in the way we thought it would be before the season started.