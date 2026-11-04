Five Players Who Must Step Up For Ohio State If Julian Sayin Misses the Rest of the Season

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, their starting quarterback's injury seems to be a lot worse than people expected. The likelihood of Julian Sayin being out for the season is at an all-time high, so the real question is: who will step up in his absence?

There are five players who should step up going forward in the season for the Buckeyes to try to help them get back on track.

1. Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes now need a new leader on the offensive side, and while that is usually the quarterback, it is hard to put all that pressure on a freshman quarterback. This is where Jeremiah Smith can step up and become more of a vocal leader for this team.

That is not typically who Smith is; he is on the quieter side and that is just his personality. With the look that the Buckeyes had against USC, someone is going to need to step up and take that leadership spot that is now vacant with Sayin.

If Ryan Day can pull that out of Smith, it will help boost the confidence the Buckeyes have with a veteran leader being the new voice for the team.

2. Luke Fahey

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) scrambles past USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the obvious answers is Luke Fahey.

He seems to be the option that Day and the Buckeyes are going to trust at the helm of the Buckeyes' offense. That automatically puts a lot more pressure on Fahey to step up and perform.

His first start was not the best performance against USC; the offense struggled and you could tell that he was nervous. Now the Buckeyes need him to step up more than ever heading into the final few weeks of the season.

3. Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) runs to the line during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense needs a leader, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. needs to be that person.

25 tackles and three sacks on the season for Jackson Jr. so far, which has felt very light. A lot of fans in Columbus were expecting him to take a huge jump this season, and that really has not happened.

A defensive leader is deeply needed for this Buckeye squad. They struggled mightily against USC, and it felt like no one on that side of the ball stepped up to be a leader.

Jackson Jr. needs to be the number one person on the defense to step up and make a huge impact.

4. Jay Timmons

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jay Timmons (25) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another freshman that needs to step up is Jay Timmons.

He has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries, but when he is on the field, he is super impactful. The Buckeyes need a leader on the back end of the defense and while Timmons is only a freshman, he could be a mainstay going forward for OSU.

This has now turned into a young team, so that means a lot of young players have to step up big and Timmons is one of those young guns that could step up big.

5. Bo Jackson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) reacts to a dropped pass during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The running back room became even more important as soon as Sayin went down against Indiana. Ja'Kobi Jackson has been injured recently, and Legend Bey still feels like he isn't ready to play a key role, so that leaves all of it on Bo Jackson.

Jackson is already close to 1,000 yards this season and has seen an increase in carries the last few games. Once again, a young player on this team has to step into an important role. Jackson, a sophomore, knew he was stepping into the lead back position this season now becomes even more important.

With two losses on the season, every game now becomes a must-win for the Buckeyes. These five players now become vital to the Buckeyes' success and to making the playoffs this season.