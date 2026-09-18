Ohio State Star Is Closing in on School History Against Kent State

Ohio State junior wide receiverJeremiah Smith has blossomed into one of college football's most explosive talents. Now, entering a Week 3 showdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in Columbus (noon ET, FOX), Smith will have a chance to rewrite the record books and cement himself as a Buckeye legend.

Fresh off an impeccable evening in Austin this past Saturday, despite the Texas Longhorns' eventual 24-23 comeback to become the nation's new No. 1 team, Smith's eight catches for 164 yards (and two touchdowns) have him on the brink of history.

Smith needs only to surpass a 26-yard margin to become the Buckeyes' all-time leader. Of course, it can happen at any time this season, but given how productive Smith has been, it would be a near outlier if this wasn't the week to fulfill it.

Why Ohio State's All-Time Receiving Yards Remain Minor for Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith, though, remains focused on just taking care of business following last week's setback, coach Ryan Day said. The Buckeyes surrendered a 23-3 fourth-quarter lead after controlling the game for much of the contest, as Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning methodically led his team back in stunning fashion.

“He does not like to lose, Day said of Smith on his radio show this week. "I can tell you that right now. So he was surly this week like a lot of us."

Ohio State entered the game No. 1, following a 56-3 home-opening day win in Week 1 vs. Ball State in Columbus one week earlier. The stakes were immense.

But now, the goal remains simple for the Miami Gardens, Fla., native in Smith, Day added: winning his second national title in likely his final college football game.

“He has a national championship already," Day said of Smith. "He wants to win another one in a bad way. He's got a pair of Gold Pants. He wants another one in a bad way."

Assuming Smith breaks the record, he'll surpass former Buckeye wideout Michael Jenkins, who donned the Buckeye uniform from 2000-2003 with a career total of 2,898 yards.

Smith's former teammate, Emeka Egbuka, finished his Buckeyes career with 2,868 yards between 2021 and 2024. This was good enough for third all-time, joining some elite company along the way.

Right now, Smith has 2,873 yards after adding a touchdown last week. Smith now has three for the season thus far, averaging 19.7 yards per reception through the first two weeks.