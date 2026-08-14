Jeremiah Smith Is Confirmed Ohio State Legend Status After Comments on Michigan Hate

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to have a true superstar in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. That is reflected both in his play and in his NIL valuation.

Smith is a star in a new age of college football, where athletes can transfer at will to pursue the best payday. Yet he decided to stay at Ohio State, even with bigger deals rumored to be offered, and his past comments prove he is a rare type of player in the modern world of college sports.

Jeremiah Smith understands the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham caused a bit of a stir recently when he said he doesn't necessarily "hate" Ohio State. Quarterback Bryce Underwood echoed his coach's sentiment.

This is a new era of college football and "The Game" is no longer the difference between making and missing the College Football Playoff. Yet the fans still carry plenty of hate for each other and want the rivalry to remain an intense one.

Smith made his view on the matter abundantly clear last year as a guest on "The Triple Option" podcast with former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer.

"With everything in me, I hate them," Smith said about the rival Michigan Wolverines. Those are strong words coming from the team's star player.

Smith was reportedly offered roughly $10 million to leave Ohio State this offseason, which he confirmed. That is a massive sum of money for someone his age and would be a no-brainer for most people.

Yet Smith apparently bleeds scarlet and gray, and also knows he is set for a major NFL payday soon. The latter reality may be the ultimate difference, as he could go as high as No. 1 overall in 2027. That depends on which team is picking No. 1 in this loaded quarterback class.

Ohio State remains atop the college football mountaintop in this new era, but teams around the country with major donors could easily pluck talent away with money. Smith not only staying but also making it clear he hates Michigan proves he is a legend in the history of the program.

It is not a crazy concept for an Ohio State player or coach to say they hate Michigan. The same is true for a Michigan player or coach saying the same about the Buckeyes.

If Ohio State beats Michigan this season, fans up north may be wondering if the coaches and players they have in place should have given in to the hate after all.