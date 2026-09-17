Ohio State Needs to Get Brandon Inniss More Involved in Its Offense

After a devastating loss to Texas, one thing is clear for Ohio State: The Buckeyes need more production from receivers outside of Jeremiah Smith. That starts with two-time captain and Block "O" recipient Brandon Inniss.

Brandon Inniss Has Been Quiet Through Two Games

There's no doubt that Inniss can be clutch. In 2025, he had 36 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He delivered in big moments, including a 4-yard touchdown reception from Julian Sayin just before halftime in Ohio State's 27-9 win over Michigan. Still, his overall production trailed Smith and Carnell Tate.

With Tate no longer in the picture, this season presents an opportunity for Inniss to take on a larger role.

During fall camp, Inniss discussed improving his speed, explosiveness and versatility, expressing confidence in his development as an all-around receiver.

But that offseason progress has yet to translate into significant production. In the Buckeyes' blowout win against Ball State, Inniss had three catches for 36 yards. Against the Longhorns, he had just one catch for 19 yards.

Ryan Day Acknowledges Need for More Receiving Production

Inniss doesn't need to become the focal point of the offense, but Day knows his team needs a more balanced attack.

The need for more balance was evident against Texas. Sayin threw for 278 yards, but Smith accounted for 164 of them, nearly 60% of Ohio State's passing production.

While Smith remains the Buckeyes' most dangerous receiving threat, that level of dependence raises questions about how Ohio State can create more opportunities for its other playmakers, particularly Inniss.

“We gotta get that going, there’s no question,” Day said about getting receivers other than Smith involved. “Between Devin, Brandon, Brock, Chris … we gotta get that going. This next month, we’ve got to build chemistry there.”

Day emphasized that the need for more production extends beyond the receivers. He also wants to get the tight ends and running backs more involved and said he's seen positive strides in those areas during practice since the Texas loss.

Kent State Presents an Opportunity for Ohio State's Passing Attack

Saturday's matchup against Kent State gives Ohio State a chance to address its passing-game concerns before Big Ten play.

Day wants to get freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd more reps while continuing to build on what UTSA transfer Devin McCuin has shown. McCuin has recorded seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown through two games.

But getting Inniss more involved should also be a priority. With just four catches for 55 yards this season, the veteran captain needs more opportunities to make an impact and give Ohio State another reliable weapon alongside Smith.