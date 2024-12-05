Ohio State Veteran Accepts Invite To Highly-Acclaimed Senior Bowl
With the conversations surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft heating up, quarterback Will Howard became the second Ohio State Buckeye to officially accept an invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday.
The highly-acclaimed event is "widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process," according to the Reese's Senior Bowl website. Every year, the senior-bowl attracts many of the highly-touted prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft in hopes of rising a player's draft stock.
Outside of his recent performance against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 14, Howard gained the attention of many NFL Draft analysts due to his dual-threat ability. The former Kansas State quarterback threw for 2,860 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season while rushing for seven touchdowns.
Howard joins a long list of former Ohio State players to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which includes defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. and offensive lineman Dawand Jones. The Buckeye's gunslinger is one of three collegiate quarterbacks to accept an invite, along with Notre Dame's Riley Leonard and Louisville's Tyler Shough.
Along with Howard, Buckeyes' center Seth McLaughlin accepted his invitation to bowl game. Despite suffering a season-ending injury, McLaughlin will be able to partake in the meetings that occur with NFL personnel.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is set to take place on Feb 1 in Mobile, AL. The three-day event includes team practices and a bowl game for all the future NFL prospect to perform in front of NFL personnel.